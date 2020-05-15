Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police detectives are investigating the death of a man found inside a home on Friday afternoon.
Police said they responded to a welfare check in the Estancia community, near the area of 300 SW 191 Avenue, and found the dead man and an injured woman.
The woman, who was not immediately identified, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Detectives said the incident, “appears domestic-related and is still under an active investigation.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954.431.2200 or call Crime Stoppers at 954.493-TIPS.
