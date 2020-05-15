Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have asked for the public’s help in finding a man who stabbed another man at a gas station.
It happened back in March in the 6000 block of North Miami Avenue.
Security video shows a man in a hoodie walk up to another man pumping gas, stab him twice and then walks away.
The injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and has since been released.
Anyone with information on the hooded man is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
