MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have announced the times and dates for their 2020 preseason schedule.
Miami will open its preseason schedule in Atlanta against the Falcons on Friday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m.
The first preseason home game will be against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 20 at Hard Rock Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m.
That’s followed by another home game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday August 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Finally, the final preseason game will be in New Orleans against the Saints on Thursday Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m.
RELATED: Miami Dolphins 2020 Schedule
Some Dolphins preseason fun facts:
- The Dolphins have posted a winning preseason record 25 times in the team’s history.
- Entering 2020, the Dolphins hold a 134-108-4 record in preseason contests.
- Miami has posted a perfect preseason record five times in team history (1976, 1979, 1981, 1998 and 2009).
WFOR-TV CBS4 will once again be the preseason television home of Dolphins football and the official home of the Miami Dolphins in South Florida.
You must log in to post a comment.