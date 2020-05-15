CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have announced the times and dates for their 2020 preseason schedule.

Miami will open its preseason schedule in Atlanta against the Falcons on Friday, August 14 at 7:00 p.m.

The first preseason home game will be against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 20 at Hard Rock Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m.

That’s followed by another home game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday August 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Finally, the final preseason game will be in New Orleans against the Saints on Thursday Sept. 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Some Dolphins preseason fun facts:

  • The Dolphins have posted a winning preseason record 25 times in the team’s history.
  • Entering 2020, the Dolphins hold a 134-108-4 record in preseason contests.
  • Miami has posted a perfect preseason record five times in team history (1976, 1979, 1981, 1998 and 2009).

