MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County has temporarily closed all state and county COVID-19 test sites due to a low-pressure system impacting the region this weekend.
The sites closed Friday and will reopen on Monday, May 18.
These sites include the South Dade Government Center, Marlins Park, Youth Fairgrounds, and Holy Family Catholic Church.
Miami-Dade County’s Contact Center will not be scheduling appointments for this weekend. Call Sunday at (305) 499-8767 to schedule an appointment for Monday.
