MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Low pressure continues to slowly develop just south of Florida as of Friday morning. This trough of low pressure and the deep tropical moisture associated with it, are creating areas of widespread heavy rainfall and flooding.
As the low moves toward the northwest Bahamas this weekend, it is expected to take on tropical (or subtropical) characteristics. If it develops, the storm would be named Arthur, the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.
It’s not uncommon to have a named storm before the June 1 start of hurricane season due to the use of satellites in 1966 which allows for better tropical weather observations. Since 1966, there have been 15 named storms before the official start of the season.
Even though the low will be transforming and strengthening, it will be moving away from South Florida so our weather will begin improving Friday night.
The weekend is looking warmer, sunnier and more like summer with spotty afternoon storms.
