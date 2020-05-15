



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Starting Monday, Florida will move into a full phase 1 reopening, described by Gov. Ron DeSantis as “things the state could have done but didn’t do initially.”

At a news conference in Jacksonville on Friday afternoon, DeSantis said restaurants, retail shops, museums and libraries, which had been allowed to serve people at 25% capacity, can now serve customers at 50% capacity.

In addition, gyms can also operate at 50% capacity with strict social distancing and sanitizing protocols, except in South Florida.

“If you’re inside, make sure you’re doing the social distance and then sanitize the machines and surfaces after use,” DeSantis said. “I mean, that should be happening anyways. I mean, if you’re sweating on the dip bar, clean the dip bar when you’re done doing dips.”

The governor also said that theme parks will be able to reopen if they submit a plan that is approved by their county.

The closure of theme parks in mid-March has been a major hit to Florida’s economy and tax revenues.

“They should identify the date certain that they believe that they could resume safe operations,” DeSantis said. “They have to provide how they’re going to do it, how they’re going to accommodate the guests, how they’re going to protect the staff, and then they need to have an endorsement from the relevant official in their locality.”

DeSantis said he thinks it’s appropriate given the progress Florida has made and is consistent with a safe, smart step by step approach.

DeSantis said movie theaters and bars will remain closed, but said drive-in theaters are fine and encouraged people to use them.

DeSantis said he’s working on plans to open summer youth programs and schools, saying the virus tends to attack people who have underlying health conditions or who aren’t in good physical condition. He said Wednesday that plans were being devised for youth sports programs.

“I would say the experience in Florida has been very, very low risk for minors, which I think is a really, really good thing,” DeSantis said. “And I’ve said many times, I would have no problem with my kids playing with other kids or doing that, because I just view them as a low-risk environment. I think there’s a whole bunch of other risks that are more significant that parents happily accept every single day.”

Friday’s announcement was an additional part of a first phase of economic reopening that began May 4. That phase expanded at the start of this week to include allowing barber shops and salons to reopen and to include Palm Beach County, which had been initially left out.

On Thursday, DeSantis included Miami-Dade and Broward counties in the reopening efforts. Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward have the largest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

However, Miami-Dade and Broward counties will not reopen gyms and fitness centers yet.

Earlier in the week, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez released a 184-page guide for reopening, called “The New Normal.”

The highly detailed document lays out the rules and guidelines for restaurants, salons, retail stores, office buildings, shopping centers and other non-essential businesses to begin a gradual and limited reopening on Monday, May 18. The document, which is a color-coded reopening phasing guide, calls for putting “stringent capacity and safety rules in place.”

Spas, bars, gyms, beaches, movie theaters, schools, tattoo shops, bowling alleys, pools, and massage parlors will not be allowed to reopen yet in South Florida.