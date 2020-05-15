MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Days away from Phase 1 reopening, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is reminding people to still wear masks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.
“Remember our motto, ‘I keep you safe, you keep me safe.’ You don’t follow the rules and our hospitalization numbers start to go up quickly, then we may have to resort to closing businesses and go back to remaining at home and that is certainly something I do not want to do, so take personal responsibility,” Mayor Gimenez said.
The mayor says if you spot a violation to call 3-0-5 4 police and they will follow up.
Miami-Dade County is ready for Phase 1 reopening on Monday.
There will be different rules for different cities within the county.
