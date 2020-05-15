MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Popular Lincoln Road will officially reopen on Saturday morning and pedestrians will be the only ones allowed on Ocean Drive.
City officials say the eight blocks of the popular shopping and entertainment area have been deep cleaned.
People are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
Retailers will begin to reopen on May 20th and restaurants will reopen on May 27th and a major change is coming to Ocean Drive.
City officials say starting Saturday, the street will be closed to vehicles and will only be open to pedestrians.
The city says it also plans to reopen retail stores, museums, barbershop, and nail salons by next Wednesday with restrictions, but beaches will remain closed.
RELATED:
Drive-Through Testing Locations
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order
coronavirus
You must log in to post a comment.