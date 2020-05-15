MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A surveillance video caught an SUV crashing through a backyard in SW Miami-Dade on Friday afternoon causing considerable damage to the home, but no injuries.

A Ring camera video caught an SUV driven by a woman who was said to be having a medical emergency at a neighborhood called Serenity.

The video shows a Toyota RAV4 crashing violently through the back of the home at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle goes in one side and out the other in a matter of seconds.

The SUV tore down the security gate around the pool, both fences and caused damage to the stone flooring around the pool.

Parts of the vehicle were strewn all over the property and inside the pool.

The video shows a small tricycle on the side of the pool.

The owner said they really could use a traffic light at the location because similar accidents have happened to neighbors.

The family that lives at the address, which includes several children, was home at the time of the incident.

No word if the driver was taken to the hospital. The crash is under investigation.