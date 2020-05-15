Comments
NAPLES (CBSMiami) – Alligator Alley has re-opened in Collier County as firefighters continue to battle a raging wildfire that has been burning since Wednesday.
The fire has already destroyed some homes and torched more than 8,000 acres. It is only 10 percent contained.
Dozens of families have been evacuated and who man who has lived there for 40 years has lost everything. Jennifer Christianson is glad her dad was able to escape the flames which destroyed his neighborhood.
“All the neighbors, to look at the whole devastation out here, and my dad’s house, it’s everyone, not just us,” she said.
Firefighters from Miami-Dade and Broward are assisting in getting the fire under control.
