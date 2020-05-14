Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Opa-locka.
It happened at NW 133rd Street and NW 31st Avenue.
Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson said a woman died on the scene and a critically injured man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center.
The woman who died was sitting in the passenger seat in a car that was found parked in an alley. The car was riddled with bullet holes. One area resident told CBS4 that they heard about 15 to 20 gunshots around 7:45 a.m.
Family members of the woman screamed and begged for answers. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was called after a woman collapsed.
Miami-Dade police homicide nvestigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting as the woman’s loved ones wait for answers.
