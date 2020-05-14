MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – The Miramar Police Department has issued arrest warrants for two NFL players accused of committing armed robbery.

According to the affidavit to arrest, Deandre Baker of the New York Giants is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks is wanted four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Investigators said it all stems from an incident at a house party in Miramar Wednesday night.

One of the witnesses told police that “attendees were playing cards, video games and gambling” when an argument broke out involving Baker. The witness said Baker flipped the card game table, and then pulled out a gun as did Dunbar.

However, there are conflicting reports on whether or not Dunbar had a gun. According to one witness, Dunbar did not have a gun, but was “directing others to take valuables.”

The arrest warrant goes on to state that Baker, Dunbar and a third person, identified only as “Shy,” began robbing the guests.

Police said in additions to taking thousands in cash, the trio also made off with luxury watches ranging from $17,500 to $25,000.

A witness told police that he had met Baker and Dunbar at a party in Miami two days prior, where the players had lost $70,000. The witness added that he believes the robbery was pre-planned because the NFL players’ cars “were pre-positioned outside the residence in a manner that would facilitate an expedited departure from the residence.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports the league is aware of the situation involving Baker and Dunbar, but won’t comment.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Giants have been in contact with Baker, but have no further comment.

The Seahawks PR team tweeted out the following, “We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”