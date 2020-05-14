MIAMI (CBSMiami)- NASCAR and Homestead-Miami Speedway announced Thursday that the track will see live racing action again in just a few weeks.

The series is set to hold four races over the course of two days on June 13 and 14 with no fans in attendance. Sunday, June 14th is the main event when the NASCAR Cup Series holds the Dixie Vodka 400 at the track. The Xfinity series will hold a pair of races, one each day, and the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will hold a race on Saturday.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the races will be held without spectators in attendance, but all four races will be televised nationally.

The return of the sport to the track comes nearly two months after the originally scheduled race weekend, set for March 20-22, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are excited that NASCAR is back up and running and that we have the chance to host four races in one weekend,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “Commemorating our 25th anniversary in 2020, we certainly would have liked our fans to be able to join us for this milestone, but we hope they are able to enjoy four outstanding races from the comfort and safety of their homes. We view this as a tremendous opportunity to show off the unbridled beauty of our track and Miami to a national audience, as sports fans across the country are eager to watch live events once again. We look forward to playing an integral role in the return of professional sports to South Florida.”

NASCAR is returning to live action for the first time in over a month this weekend when drivers take on Darlington Raceway for The Real Heroes 400. It’s the first of two races at the track, with another scheduled for Wednesday May 20th. After that, the series swings through Charlotte for back-to-back races before picking up with its adjusted schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 31.