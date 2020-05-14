MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a windy, gloomy morning across South Florida.
We had sustained winds out of the east at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts of more than 30 miles per hour. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Thursday morning through 8 a.m. Friday due to the windy weather.
Thursday morning got off to a mild start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Spotty showers moved across parts of Miami-Dade and some thunderstorms produced heavy rain for portions of the Keys.
We will see passing showers sweeping in on the breeze throughout. Highs will climb to the low 80s due to mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday night will be windy, with increasing shower and storm activity.
Friday our rain chance will be highest due to deep tropical moisture. Some gusty downpours will be possible that may lead to localized flooding in spots. Highs will continue in the low 80s.
Saturday we’ll see a mix of sun and storms as the deepest moisture begins to move east. Highs will be warmer in the upper 80s. The heat is on late week as highs soar to the low 90s. We’ll continue with low 90s through early next week.
