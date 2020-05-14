



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade and Broward counties can begin to reopen on Monday, May 18, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in an Executive Order issued Thursday.

The two counties join the rest of the state in the first phase of reopening, which will include limited restaurants, warehouses, manufacturing, office buildings and a specific list of businesses.

“Miami-Dade and Broward have both submitted plans that I’ve approved,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Doral. “Today we take another important step for a very important part of the state of Florida.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Broward Mayor Dale Holness joined Gov. DeSantis at Thursday’s news conference

Miami-Dade and Broward counties will have different approaches to reopening, but both counties are working together on key issues, DeSantis said.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez released a 184-page guide for reopening, called “The New Normal.”

The highly detailed document lays out the rules and guidelines for restaurants, salons, retail stores, office buildings, shopping centers and other non-essential businesses that plan to begin a gradual and limited reopening on Monday. The document, which is a color-coded reopening phasing guide, calls for putting “stringent capacity and safety rules in place.”

DeSantis also DeSantis indicated that he would authorize a 50% cap on capacity at Miami-Dade County restaurants, double the state’s current 25% cap.

Spas, bars, gyms, beaches, movie theaters, schools, tattoo shops and other businesses will not be allowed to reopen.

People will be required to maintain social distancing of at least six feet and to continue wearing face masks.

Within Miami-Dade, some cities such as Miami Beach, Miami, Hialeah and Miami Gardens are working together on a coordinated reopening that would begin next Wednesday May 20 for businesses and delaying the opening of restaurants to May 27.