MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former aide to the mayor of Miami, who is accused of sending a naked photo to a minor and then groping that teen at Miami City Hall, no longer faces state charges. Instead, Rene Pedrosa now faces federal child pornography charges.

State prosecutors dropped their case due to the federal charges filed in March.

The federal charges include producing child pornography, receiving child pornography and enticing a minor into sexual activity.

Pedrosa, who was a high-profile spokesman for Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and a longtime reporter for a Miami Spanish-language television station, was arrested in February.

Miami police say he met his victim on social media and invited him to his office for a job interview. The arrest report says Pedrosa kissed and fondled the victim during that meeting. He is also accused of sending him lewd pictures and asking for pictures in return.

Investigators also obtained text messages showing that Pedrosa invited the victim to his home for sex and the teen said no, reminding Pedrosa that he was a minor.

Pedrosa resigned his position as Director of Communications for Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

He has been out on bond.