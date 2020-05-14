Comments
TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – A deadly fire in Tamarac is under investigation. Tamarac Fire Rescue says the fire started around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home near NW 74th Avenue and 65th Street.
One person died on the scene. Another person was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert but died at the hospital.
It took firefighters about an hour to get it under control.
The homeowner told CBS4 News six people lived inside the home but she wasn’t there when the fire broke out.
Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire.
