MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A total of 14 state-supported COVID-19 testing sites will be temporarily closed because of a low-pressure system expected to impact the state this weekend.

The closures, which are split between 10 drive-thru sites and four walk-up sites, start Friday, May 15, until the sites reopen Monday, May 18.

Drive-Thru Testing Sites Closing:

  • Brevard Eastern Florida State College – Palm Bay Campus (Brevard County)
  • CB Smith Park (Broward County)
  • Broward War Memorial (Broward County)
  • Amelia Earhart Park (Miami-Dade County)
  • Hard Rock Stadium (Miami-Dade County)
  • Marlins Stadium (Miami-Dade County)
  • Miami Beach Convention Center (Miami-Dade County)
  • FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (Palm Beach County)
  • South County Civic Center in Delray Beach (Palm Beach County)
  • Volusia University High School (Volusia University High School)

Walk-Up Testing Sites Closing:

  • Mitchell Moore Park (Broward County)
  • Urban League (Broward County)
  • Holy Family Catholic Church (Miami-Dade County)
  • Lakeside Hospital (Palm Beach County)

