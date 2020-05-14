Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A total of 14 state-supported COVID-19 testing sites will be temporarily closed because of a low-pressure system expected to impact the state this weekend.
The closures, which are split between 10 drive-thru sites and four walk-up sites, start Friday, May 15, until the sites reopen Monday, May 18.
Drive-Thru Testing Sites Closing:
- Brevard Eastern Florida State College – Palm Bay Campus (Brevard County)
- CB Smith Park (Broward County)
- Broward War Memorial (Broward County)
- Amelia Earhart Park (Miami-Dade County)
- Hard Rock Stadium (Miami-Dade County)
- Marlins Stadium (Miami-Dade County)
- Miami Beach Convention Center (Miami-Dade County)
- FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (Palm Beach County)
- South County Civic Center in Delray Beach (Palm Beach County)
- Volusia University High School (Volusia University High School)
Walk-Up Testing Sites Closing:
- Mitchell Moore Park (Broward County)
- Urban League (Broward County)
- Holy Family Catholic Church (Miami-Dade County)
- Lakeside Hospital (Palm Beach County)
