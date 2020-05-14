FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward Sheriff’s deputy who was fired for his inaction on the day of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting is getting his job back.
The union representing him said an arbitrator decided to reinstate Sergeant Brian Miller with full back pay.
The MSD Safety Commission found Miller, the first supervisor on the scene, arrived at the school as the shooting was still going on but he took up a position on the road near the north end of campus and did not move for ten minutes.
The commission also found that he never moved even when officers and deputies were going into the building.
According to the union, the arbitrator ruled that the sheriff’s office violated Miller’s Constitutional due process rights and improperly terminated him.
You must log in to post a comment.