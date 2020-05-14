



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Airlines have been hammered by they coronavirus pandemic.

Cancellations skyrocketed and those flights that did take off had lower passenger loads. While airlines are changing their policies to include disinfecting planes, making masks mandatory, spacing out passengers, and even blocking middle seats, many are still hesitant to board a plane.

“This is a unique set of events and I would say that we are trying to respond as quickly as we can to something that we’ve never seen before. And you know our priority is to make people feel that flying is safe,” said JetBlue CEP Robin Hayes.

There is, however, a silver lining for those thinking about future trips once.

“Travelers are in a unique position right now. There are incredibly cheap flights. In the past few weeks from Miami down to Peru for $190 non-stop round trip,” said Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, an air travel deal site.

So for the adventuresome traveler who is okay with getting on a plane right now, the deals are there, masks and all.

But it’s the future that seems to be most appealing.

“Right now they are so desperate for bookings, they are saying even in basic economy they will waive any change fees. So that way if you want to book a flight to Hawaii over Thanksgiving, the flights are cheap right now and you have booked but you feel it is still not safe to travel come Thanksgiving, you can change the flight without being charged an arm and a leg to do so,” said Keyes.

So just how cheap are airfares right now? Do your homework and you may find that a trip to Hawaii round trip from Miami is quite reasonable.

“Even over to Hawaii for $450 round trip. That’s a price you would rarely see,” said Keyes.