ORLANDO (CBSMiam/iAP) – Universal Orlando will open select restaurants and shops at their CityWalk entertainment district this Thursday on a limited basis.

About a half-dozen restaurants and eateries, as well as two retail shops and some merchandise carts, will reopen at Universal Orlando Citywalk on Thursday in a sign of the baby steps Orlando’s theme parks are taking to get back to business after they closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurants will reopen include theBubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant and Market, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Red Oven Pizza Bakery, and Voodoo Doughnut.

Self-parking will be free. There is no valet service.

At Universal’s Citywalk, visitors will have their temperature checked upon arrival, and if it’s 100.4 degrees or higher, they won’t be allowed to enter. Visitors also will have to wear face masks which they can purchase. The venues will limit their capacity to ensure social distancing. They also will have cashless payment options.

Workers also will have their temperatures checked and will have to wear face masks. All chairs and tables will be cleaned and disinfected after each seating, and high-touch areas also will be frequently cleaned.

The venues will only be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the restaurants will have a limited menu.

Next week, Walt Disney World will allow some third-party shops and restaurants in its Disney Springs entertainment district to reopen. Workers and guests will be required to wear face masks. Per state rules, indoor capacity will be limited to 25% and dining tables outside must be more than 6 feet apart.

Neither Disney World nor Universal officials have said when theme parks and hotels will reopen.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)