MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It may not be the senior year they anticipated, but students across South Florida are making the most of their final days of high school.

Some have gone above and beyond over the last four years and we want to honor them!

Today’s “Senior Spotlight” is shining bright on Scarleth Meggs.

“I was accepted to Harvard, Princeton, Yale, Stanford, and MIT in addition to a few other schools,” Scarleth said.

Scarleth’s list of college acceptances is almost as long as her list of high school achievements.

“I also got the Bill Gates scholarship and the Quest Bridge Scholarship and also the Carnival Foundation Scholarship which has taken me a few years to work on, so it’s something I’m really proud of,” she told CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana.

Scarleth is a senior at Young Women’s Preparatory Academy in Little Havana.

But she doesn’t just excel in the classroom. She’s committed to the community as well.

“In high school, my main pursuit involved community service,” Scarleth said. “Something I like to mention is the 842 hours of community service I did. A lot of that had to do with tutoring kids and participating in programs like Breakthrough.”

Like so many others, Scarleth admits she’s missing out on the usual end-of-year events for seniors.

“It’s gotten a little sad,” she said. “Things like prom and events your school was planning for you. There’s tradition that you don’t get to participate in so it’s really sad.”

But she’s excited for the future and grateful to everyone who has helped her along the way.

“I’m not only achieving this for myself,” she said. “This wasn’t something that was all by myself. This is the work of me and my parents and my grandparents. So everything they did, I’m doing everything I can to make what they did worth it.”

Scarleth is graduating 2nd in her class.

She will be going to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the fall, where she plans to major in electrical engineering and computer science.