MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A windy and warm Wednesday ahead
Wednesday morning got off to a breezy start with east winds of 10 to 17 miles per hour and gusts over 20 mph. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday’s highs will climb to the low 80s. The wind will increase throughout the day with east winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and higher wind gusts. A small craft advisory is in effect due to rough conditions on the bays.
Wednesday night will remain breezy and mild with low 70s overnight.
Thursday will be windy again and the rain chance begins to increase. Highs will remain in the low 80s due to more clouds and possible showers.
Friday our rain chance will be highest due to deeper tropical moisture moving in associated with the system north of the Bahamas. Gusty downpours will be possible across South Florida but this disturbance is not a direct threat to Florida.
The National Hurricane Center says a broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop near the Bahamas this weekend with a high potential of becoming a subtropical depression or storm but it is forecast to move towards the northeast.
As we head into Saturday the rain chance will begin to decrease but we will still have the potential for scattered showers with highs in the upper 80s. We will be warmer and drier by Sunday.
