HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – After being closed for nearly two months, the popular Broadwalk on Hollywood Beach reopened Wednesday for exercising and walking on a limited basis.

Many were thrilled to see the sunrise again.

“I’m walking, enjoying the morning! First one in a long time,” said Tom Andrews.

While Andrews was excited to get back to his morning routine, so were a lot of others.

The beach and Broadwalk were closed due to COVID-19 in mid-March. Since then, people have been biking and walking on the adjacent Surf Road.

“I’m happy that they’re opening this area because we walked Surf Road with the bikes and the cars and the trucks and the runners,” said one woman.

There are restrictions if you plan to go.

Rollerblading, skating, and skateboarding are not allowed. You have to maintain social distance, no groups larger than 10 people, and masks are recommended but don’t have to be worn while exercising.

In addition to those out enjoying the fresh morning air, there were a number of police officers on the Broadwalk to make sure everyone was following the rules.

“The officers are just ensuring that people are abiding by social distancing rules. If the six foot distance between others can’t be maintained because of the crowd then officers are just making sure that people are wearing their masks,” said city spokeswoman Joan Hussey.

Currently, the Broadwalk is only open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Many are already asking if those hours will be expanded.

“My only hope is that people are gonna be smart so that it stays open and gradually increases until we get to the beach,” said Celet Taylor.

“If people are following the social distancing guidelines then more of the restrictions will be relaxed as we kind of go along here. If we don’t see compliance then we’ll have to make some tough decisions,” said Hussey.

The beach remains closed and restaurants on the 2.5-mile promenade will continue to do take our and delivery. Customers will not be allowed to eat their take out orders on the Broadwalk.

Also opening Wednesday in Hollywood, 12 more parks, including five dog parks.