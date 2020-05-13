Comments
TARPON SPRINGS (CBSMiami/AP) — A 15-year girl learning how to drive accidentally ran over and killed her father, according to police.
The 46-year-old man, who was teaching his daughter how to park, was standing in front of the 2017 Ford F-150 so his daughter could park the vehicle herself.
He thought she was going to back into the parking spot, but she “unintentionally” hit the accelerator while the truck was in drive, according to police. The truck drove forward over a curb before hitting the man and then a tree.
Officers said that when they arrived, the girl was tending to her father. He was later pronounced dead.
The names of the girl and her father have not been released.
You must log in to post a comment.