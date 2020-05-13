PENSACOLA (CBSMiami/AP) — A wildfire that torched 343 acres in the Panhandle, and destroyed 59 homes, was sparked by a Santa Ros Beach resident’s illegal burn barrel.

Allen Smith, 58, was arrested Tuesday and charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless burning of lands, violating open burning requirements and burning of illegal materials, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“Recklessly burning illegal materials puts lives, lands and property at risk,” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a statement. “When that occurs, it’s our responsibility to take swift action and bring perpetrators to justice, just as has happened here.”

Smith had been burning prohibited materials in a barrel behind his home on May 5th and reportedly didn’t fully extinguish the fire before leaving it unattended. The remaining hot materials escaped into the surrounding dry vegetation and caused it to ignite. The dry conditions and weather patterns allowed the fire to rapidly spread out of control.

Also last week, another wildfire to the west, between Santa Rosa Beach and Pensacola, burned about 2,200 acres. A prescribed burn by a private contractor got out of control.

Smith was being held on the Walton County jail on $5,000 bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

