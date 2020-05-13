KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – A Florida Keys teen accused of stabbing his younger brother to death and attacking his father has been charged with murder.

After a day-long manhunt through several counties, 17-year-old Daniel Weisberger was hit by a car not far from the murder scene.

Weisberger is accused of stabbing and killing his 14-year-old brother and seriously injuring his father, Ariel Poholek, at the Executive Bay Club townhomes near Mile Marker 87.2 in Islamorada.

Poholek escaped to a neighbor’s home, where they dialed 911. Poholek was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. He is currently listed in stable condition.

As for Weisberger, he’s in custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice and remains at the ICU at Ryder Trauma Center

In addition to the murder charge, Weisberger is also facing aggravated battery.

Authorities said the motive is still unclear and being investigation.