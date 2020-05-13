CONTINUING COVERAGELatest news on the coronavirus
By Lissette Gonzalez
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Although the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season does not officially begin until June 1st, the CBS4 Weather team is monitoring a disturbance near the Bahamas.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Bahamas this weekend and environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to become a Subtropical Depression or Subtropical Storm Arthur.

The National Hurricane Center said there is a zero chance of development over the next 48 hours but a 70 percent chance of development over the next five days.

This disturbance is forecast to move to the northeast and away from Florida so it is not a direct threat to us. But the moisture this is forming from will lead to a better chance of gusty downpours late Thursday and especially on Friday.

