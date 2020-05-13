Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was rushed to the hospital following a boat collision near Star Island Tuesday night.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two boats were involved in the crash around 9 p.m. and when their rescue personnel arrived, one person was in the water.
“One person was ejected from one of these vessels and ended up in the water. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s fireboat was on the scene with divers. These divers went in the water and were able to locate the patient,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez.
That person was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center, no word on their condition. A second person with a minor head injury was taken to Mt Sinai Medical Center.
There’s no word on what led to the collision.
You must log in to post a comment.