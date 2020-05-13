



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami mother is grieving the loss of her 15-year-old daughter after the teen was shot in the head early Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place in an apartment complex in the 7800 block of NE 10th Avenue.

Miami Fire Rescue rushed the girl, identified as Arya Gray, to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

While police did not confirm that Arya had died, her mother Maria Elena Gray, posted about her daughter’s death on her Facebook page.

She wrote, “I lost my 15 year old today from a gunshot wound to her head by her friend!! I just need support! I don’t really have friends except on FB! I’m sorry I’m devistated and I don’t know how to pull it together for my other two kids!! Save me GOD!!

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for Miami police, said one person was immediately detained for questioning.

It is not known whether any charges have been filed.

Wednesday morning, Arya’s mother posted another message on Facebook stating, “I am at peace for everyone’s support!! I can’t comment on each as it’s hard for me to even write at this time! But I love you all!! My baby girl is smiling in heaven for all the love she is getting! I am on thin thread but I have to be there for my two other babies.. Arya wants that!! I miss her so much but all your word have kept me safe and at peace!! I read everyone of your comments!! I love you all!!”

Bianka Krausch, a friend of the Gray family, set-up a GoFundMe to raise $25,000 to cover funeral and memorial costs.

“Please help us share this and support Maria who is going through the most difficult time that a mother can endure, in an already over-stressed time for all,” the GoFundMe said.

Alberto Carvalho, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent, tweeted out condolences on Tuesday night,

“Completely preventable & utterly heartbreaking. As long as weapons are accessible to children, tragedies like these will no doubt continue to happen. Tonight, we mourn the loss of this young & promising life. Girl dies after being shot in head in Miami,” he said.