MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – One person was killed when a small twin-engine plane clipped a power line before crashing at Pembroke Road and Hiatus Road in Miramar.

The Piper PA-34 took off from North Perry Airport around 9:30 a.m, according to the FAA.

They said the pilot told air traffic controllers that he was attempting to return to the airport when the aircraft went down.

“Our understanding is that there were mechanical issues and the plane was attempting to return to North Perry Airport, was not able to make it to the airport, and was attempting to land on Pembroke road,” said Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues.

The pilot clipped a power line in Harbor Cove when he tried to land on the road.

Moments later the plane crashed and was engulfed in flames.

Miramar police said there were two men on board, one did not survive, the other was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Area residents said as the pilot tried to land, the plane flew dangerously low over one neighborhood.

“It came across the top of my neighbor’s house, I came out to see it and evidently next thing I saw was the smoke over there,” said Deborah Safko.

Others say they heard the explosion, then saw the huge flames.

“I heard something very loud, like boom, something. and I looked out the window and there was a lot of smoke in the air,” said Cori Gomez.

According to investigators, this was a training flight. The tail of the plane had the name Wayman on it which is a flight School at North Perry airport.

FPL said the accident caused 2,500 customers to lose power. They said thanks to their smart grid technology, approximately 1,700 had their power restored in ten minutes. The remaining 800 had their power restored within 50 minutes.