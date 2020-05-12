



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Home is where the heart is but for those spending more time at home, you might be yearning for some change of scenery. Whether you are just bored of the décor or trying to figure out your work from home space, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo gathered some advice for any budget.

Cindy Vargas is the senior designer for Danish furniture and interior seller BoConcept Miami and she says little things can make a big impact, starting with decluttering the house.

“Spring cleaning, this is the time to do it right, we have the time, the people at home, we have the hands. You feel really good that you accomplish something that you wanted to do for a long time, and then you might find some really cool things that you haven’t been displaying at home, a photo or a picture frame or a cushion that you had in storage.”

Making any room feel new is easier than you think, Vargas explains.

“Definitely moving some picture frames around and adding plants. I think is super important to bring the outside in, and plants make such a difference. You can find a really beautiful vase and you can show off the roots, and it makes it very organic.”

If you’ve been bitten by the DIY bug, look no further than Pinterest for so many great ideas.

There are home renovation projects from as little as $10 that you can do at home, like a simple blanket ladder or you can do a bedroom makeover for under $500.

If you need help with that work from home space, Shelby Girard is Vice President of Creative and Design at Havenly, an online decor service, and she shares some advice on Instagram.

She answered follower’s questions, and shared her own experience and tips.

“Where should I set up a space to work? A lot of people are using guestrooms. I have a dedicated office space but gave it up to my husband, and have set up in the dining room.”

Whether you are working from home long or short term, she has some simple fixes to make your space cozier, and more personalized.

“Just use any chair and buy a seat cushion with memory foam. For the top of your desk grab a cute mug. I have been working with a candle every day it calms me down,” she shared.

Keeping things calm, and bringing the light and plants in definitely creates a good vibe.