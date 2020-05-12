Comments
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Social distancing didn’t stop family, friends and loved ones from celebrating a local woman’s major milestone. Ms. Mae Jo Fulton celebrated her 103rd birthday on Tuesday with a special birthday parade in Pompano Beach with the help of first responders and plenty of neighbors in the community.
While relaxing on a shaded chaise lounge in the front yard, Mae Jo raised her hands with delight and smiled as police officers and firefighters drove by with sirens blaring, horns honking and lights flashing.
Who says lockdown birthdays aren’t special!
She was given beautiful bouquets of flowers as well.
Happy Birthday Mae Jo Fulton.
Watch CBS4 Photojournalist David Agudelo’s video essay above.
