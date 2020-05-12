Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dozens of Miami Air employees protested Tuesday outside the Doral offices of Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart.
Miami Air, a local charter, plans to liquidate as soon as Wednesday due to the impact of COVID-19.
All 350 Miami Air employees will be immediately laid off and lose heath care at the end of the month.
They say they have asked the federal government since late March to qualify them for the CARES Act, which would keep them on the payroll.
As of Tuesday night, the Treasury Department has not responded.
