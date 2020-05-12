



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Food is once again being served at service plazas along Florida’s Turnpike, but the three in South Florida are only offering takeout orders.

The Florida Department of Transportation shut down food services at the eight service plazas in March to help combat spread of the coronavirus.

The agency announced on Monday that they’ve reopened in accordance with Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery.

However, the restaurants at the three South Florida plazas, Snapper Creek, Pompano Beach and West Palm Beach, are limited to takeout orders only.

“The Department will monitor dining practices and adjust as new guidelines emerge,” FDOT said in a news release.

All facilities are cleansed with a disinfectant that is formulated to eliminate viruses and managers and staff have been trained on new procedures.

The agency placed hand sanitizer stations throughout each plaza and in restrooms.

Dining areas have been reduced to no more than 25% capacity and outdoor dining tables are placed 6 feet apart. The agency also placed tape on the floors indicating proper social distancing.

Managers will ensure team members are symptom-free before beginning their shifts.

All staff members are required to wear masks and gloves and guests entering the plazas are encouraged to wear masks. All condiments will be provided at the counter instead of a self-serve station.

The Dunkin’ Donuts locations will be open 24 hours, and all other restaurants will operate with modified hours.

