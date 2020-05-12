MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In a letter labeled “Don’t Feed the Scammers,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle stated they “are seeing an increase in scams conducted by ruthless individuals who are after your money.”

There are numerous ways these thieves are trying to take advantage of the public, including price gouging, theft of stimulus checks and identity theft as well as emails and phone calls trying to scare or provoke you to give up your banking information.

One scam tells you your credit card, internet or cable service is getting terminated.

The con artists tell the victims that if they want to keep service or credit card open, they have to give their bank account and bank routing number.

Don’t do it.

There are also emails from fake charities, asking for money. They may look real, but they’re not.

Tuesday’s letter specifically addressed price gouging on Amazon.

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein spoke to Fernandez Rundle about that.

“With Amazon, we found a lot of price gouging on different products, so we spoke to Amazon. They were great wonderful corporate responsible folks. They contacted those people and blocked them from going on Amazon and we now have 10 criminal cases,” she said.

Fernandez Rundle compared the thieves to hungry lions waiting for food.

Her recommendation to all of us – don’t be the one to feed them.