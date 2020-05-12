FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County Commissioners are holding a special workshop on Tuesday to discuss the county’s phased re-opening.
Only County Commissioners and some required County employees will be allowed to attend in person. The meeting is not open to the public to promote social distancing and avoid the risk of additional community spread.
The first phase would allow salons, restaurants, and retail stores to open at reduced capacity. There will be changes that may include wearing face coverings or having your temperature taken before entering.
Broward County Mayor Dale Holness has said recently the mayors of cities across Broward are in agreement that re-opening alongside Miami-Dade County makes the most sense. In Miami-Dade, plans are being drafted to being phased re-opening on May 18.
Broward County’s workshop begins at 11 a.m. Members of the public can watch at Broward.org. The meeting will also be streamed live on Broward County’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube social media channels.
