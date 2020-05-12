Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person has been rushed to the hospital following a boat collision near Star Island Tuesday night.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the crash happened at around 9 p.m.
Miami Beach Fire Rescue took one of the injured occupants, who was ejected from the boat, by ground to Ryder Trauma Center.
The condition of the hurt person is not known at this time.
FWC and Miami PD are working to secure the scene.
No word on the cause of the crash or the total number of people involved.
You must log in to post a comment.