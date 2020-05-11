PALM BEACH COUNTY (CBSMiami) – Palm Beach County restaurants and retail stores are being allowed to reopen with limited capacity on Monday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday added Palm Beach County to other parts of the state included in a first phase of reopening businesses that closed because of COVID-19.
Miami-Dade and Broward counties remain the only counties not included in the first phase, however, the Governor said he hopes they’ll be able to join the rest of the state the following week.
Phase one allows restaurants and retailers to open for business with certain restrictions including operating at 25% indoor capacity.
But large venues, like movie theaters, must remain closed.
The governor also announced barber shops and salons will be allowed to reopen in the counties already in phase one.
A reminder, that does not include Miami-Dade and Broward since the counties are not in phase one yet.
