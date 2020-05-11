MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nordstrom is permanently closing 16 of its 116 stores including the one in Dadeland, due to economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, CEO Erik Nordtsrom said COVID-19 was causing the Seattle-based company to speed up digital services and implementation of things like curbside pickup and returns.

A statement to CBS4 confirming the Miami closure says Nordstrom’s goal is to “best position ourselves to serve customers in each market where we operate. Because of the impacts COVID-19 has had on our business, we need to take a critical look at the physical footprint of our stores to determine which we will continue to operate.”

The company states “it selected these 16 stores based on a variety of factors, including the unique needs of the market, the current state of our business and real estate agreements.”

The company also tells CBS4 News that it anticipates “all 16 of these stores will be closed by August 2020. These types of decisions are never easy because we realize what this means for our employees. We’re committed to taking care of them as best we can, including providing support and resources through this transition.”

When its stores do reopen Nordstrom said it will conduct health screenings for employees and provide masks for employees and customers.