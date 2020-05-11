BROWARD (CBSMiami) – With three months to go until Broward’s Democratic Primary, Sheriff Gregory Tony is in the political fight of his life.

He’s trying to secure his seat while battling troubling revelations about his youth.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Tony shot and killed a man when he was 14 years old growing up in inner-city Philadelphia. Tony says it was in self-defense.

On Monday, a police report of the 1993 incident was released which sheds light on what happened.

It says the defendant, “Gregory Scott-Toney,” his name spelled differently than now, had an argument leading up to the deadly confrontation.

Tony says the man pulled out a gun, threatened him and his brother, so he grabbed his father’s weapon to defend themselves.

Tony was arrested on murder charges and released on bail.

However, a few months later the report states, “Toney was found not guilty of all charges after testimony by witnesses.”

Tony says he never mentioned the matter in any job paperwork because the matter was handled in juvenile court and he was acquitted.

Critics wonder if he should have mentioned the arrest in his Coral Springs Police Department application where Tony became a sergeant before his appointment as sheriff.

When asked if he had ever been arrested, Tony checked “no” on his Coral Springs application.

Earlier this year, on a Florida Department of Law Enforcement form, Tony wrote “false” when asked if he ever had a criminal matter that was sealed or expunged. The FDLE is looking into the matter.

Scott Israel is Tony’s predecessor and chief rival in the upcoming election.

Israel was removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis for his handling of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting.

The governor claims he didn’t know anything about Sheriff Tony’s past when he was appointed.

Tony’s campaign said in a statement, “It’s time to stop these desperate attempts by opposing campaigns to retry Sheriff Tony based on a traumatic incident when he was 14-year-old boy.”