NAPLES (CBSMiami) — City officials in Naples are meeting Monday to discuss reopening city beaches after abruptly closing them Sunday because visitors were not practicing social distancing and could have contributed to the spread of the new coronavirus.
According to CBS affiliate WINK News, one city council member wants a hybrid opening where the beaches are open all the time during the week but just mornings and evenings on the weekends to discourage people from driving across the state to hit the beach.
That’s exactly what happened on Saturday when people from Miami-Dade and Broward drove to Collier County to enjoy the beaches there since beaches remain closed in South Florida.
But there were so many people on the beach and many weren’t social distancing so officials shut Naples beaches down.
Councilman Gary Price went to the beach Saturday after learning about the crowds and took photos of people not obeying rules that require groups to remain apart.
Some people want the beach open to local residents only.
