



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mother’s Day 2020 was very special for some mothers in South Florida, but it was also extremely difficult and emotional too.

Many mothers and grandmothers who are elderly or vulnerable and live at assisted living facilities haven’t had visitors in weeks, even months because of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions.

On Sunday, even if only for a moment or from a distance, those moms were celebrated.

Covenant Living of Florida in Plantation hosted a drive-thru parade of cars for Mother’s Day.

“Omgosh, it made me cry. It was awesome. I got to see my children, I haven’t seen them,” said Janice Doughty, a resident. “My grandchildren I have six of them – three in one car, three in another car. So it’s awesome.”

“When I first saw my son in the car, I had all I could do to keep from wanting to hug him because that’s so hard for all of us and anyone who has to suffer through these virus,” said Anne Owens, another resident.

“Mother’s Day is so important, because it brings back so many memories of having your children and raising them,” added Doughty.

At Sunny Hills Assisted Living Facility in Homestead, residents were wheeled out one by one as their loved ones drove by.

“It’s the only chance I think I’ve gotten to see her without looking through the glass,” said Nelly Jones, emotional as she got to see her mother Susan Jones. “It just means everything to me. I feel like I miss her so much. I can’t touch her really because it’s dangerous. I just couldn’t miss this. I had to do this. I love her.”

“Oh it means a lot. We haven’t seen her since they locked up,” said Mark Brandt, who was also visiting his mother.

“It’s been so hard,” his wife Mary Brandt added.

Some visitors gave air hugs or help up phones so other family members who couldn’t be there could say hi through video calling – all serving as a reminder for these women that they are so loved, they are not alone, and they are always being thought of.

“We don’t get out too much and to get out and say hello, that’s wonderful,” said Elaine Plumber, who celebrated her 77th Mother’s Day.

