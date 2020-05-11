MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a soggy Mother’s Day, South Florida woke up to just a few showers Monday morning. It is a mild start with mostly low 70s across South Florida. A few inland areas were a bit cooler in the upper 60s.

Most of the showers are moving across the Keys. Some patchy fog developed in spots and reduced visibility.

The rain chance is lower Monday, there is still the potential for scattered showers due to lingering moisture.

There were be more peeks of sunshine Monday mixed in with clouds.

Afternoon highs will be seasonable in the low to mid 80s. The breeze will build out of the North about 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts as high as 20 miles per hour. Small craft should exercise caution due to winds increasing and a moderate chop on the bays.

Monday night will be mild and breezy with low 70s overnight.

Tuesday, there will be plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions. Highs will climb to the mid 80s.

On Wednesday the breeze will shift out of the East and the rain chance will start to increase again.

Highs will be in the low 80s through Thursday with passing showers.

The rain chance will be highest on Friday with showers and storms.