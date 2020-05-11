MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida woman with some amazing sewing skills came to her daughter’s rescue recently by making medical grade facial masks to protect her daughter, who is a nurse in Virginia Beach, and other medical personnel from the coronavirus.

“She called me one frantic one day,” recalled Rhonda Nissensohn. “They were only giving one mask for the week per person and she said, ‘Are there any medical grade masks that you can make from home? Is there any way I can help’?”

Rhonda jumped into action not only creating masks for her daughter, she created ‘The Maskateers’, a group of dedicated women who make handmade, medical grade, washable and reusable face masks for medical personnel and first responders.

Within days, Rhonda and the Maskateers made 70 masks and shipped them to her daughter where she was able to distribute them around her hospital.

Then Rhonda starting thinking and knew others needed masks as well.

Now, she and the Maskateers make between 75 and 100 masks a day and to date, she’s delivered over 1,900 masks, completely free of charge to hospitals, doctors, nurses, clinics, police departments and all types of medical facilities and workers.

The Maskateers say they are committed to ‘saving lives one mask at a time.’