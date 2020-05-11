Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A violent hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach has left a woman in critical condition.
Surveillance video from Saturday night shows sedan going southbound along Collins Avenue just moments before striking a pedestrian crossing 44th Street and driving off.
Investigators say that victim was a woman in her 60s. She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.
Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
