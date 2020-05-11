WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 7
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Price Is Right at Night
    9:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    9:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:hit and run, Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A violent hit-and-run crash in Miami Beach has left a woman in critical condition.

Surveillance video from Saturday night shows sedan going southbound along Collins Avenue just moments before striking a pedestrian crossing 44th Street and driving off.

Investigators say that victim was a woman in her 60s. She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments