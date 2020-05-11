NAPLES (CBSMiami/AP) — A large wildfire continues to burn in a section of the Big Cypress National Preserve in southwest Florida, fire officials said.

The more than 27,000-acre fire was about 10% contained on Sunday, according to the National Park Service website.

On Sunday, crews conducted successful burnout operations along the boundary road of Big Cypress National Preserve and Everglades National Park on the eastern perimeter of what is being called the Moon Fish Wildfire.

Crews are trying to prevent the fire from spreading further east into Everglades National Park.

A light rain fell over much of the area on Sunday, but the conditions remain extremely dry, officials said.

The fire burned through an area of sawgrass, cypress, and hardwood fuels causing it to grow significantly within a short amount of time, officials said.

A release from the National Park Service said visitors and travelers may possibly smell and see smoke along US Highway 41 near the Miccosukee Community area and the greater Miami area, depending on the winds and fuels in which the fire is burning.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)