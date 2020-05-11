



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Barbershops and cosmetology salons throughout most of the state will be able to reopen Monday after being shut down because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that he would allow the businesses to reopen except in COVID-19 hotspots Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

“I think that there was a sense that they needed a little more time to be ready to reopen,” DeSantis said during an appearance at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach last week. “And I think that that’s fine. We want them to do it in a way that it’s going to be successful. It’s going to be smart. It’ll be step by step. But we really want people to have confidence in what’s going on.”

However, DeSantis said he would like to move Miami-Dade and Broward into phase one, possibly starting May 18, as they’ve also had “good trends” in efforts to control the virus.

The first phase allows retail outlets and restaurants to operate with indoor capacity at 25 percent. The first phase also lets medical facilities again provide elective surgeries.

DeSantis has not set a timeline for the second and third phases of the reopening plan, which are expected to allow businesses such as movie theaters, gyms and tattoo parlors to reopen and eventually allow people to visit hospital patients and long-term care facilities.