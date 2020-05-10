Comments
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Palm Beach County will reopen Monday.
He said that restaurants and retailers will be able to open for business with certain restrictions.
The businesses would operate at 25% capacity.
But large venues, like movie theaters, must remain closed.
The governor also announced barber shops and salons will be allowed to reopen in the counties already in phase one.
A reminder, that does not include Miami-Dade and Broward since the counties are not in phase one yet.
