MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mother’s Day may be a little different for many people because of coronavirus-related restrictions.
That said, 78% of those surveyed by the National Retail Federation said celebrating is important to them given what is going on in the world.
Two-thirds of respondents said they planned to celebrate Mother’s Day virtually.
According to the NRF survey, things mom can enjoy at home top the list of gifts people are buying.
Categories like books, electronics, and gardening or housewares are more popular than they’ve been in over a decade.
Consumers expect to spend an average of $205 on gifts for mom, about $8 more than last year, according to the NRF.
